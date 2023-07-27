Central Maha continues to experience 5% rainfall deficit

Due to robust rain over the last 15 days, three (Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha) out of the four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra are experiencing excess rainfall. However, the central Maharashtra meteorological sub-division continues to experience of 5% rainfall deficit, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to robust rain over the last 15 days, three (Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha) out of the four meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra are experiencing excess rainfall (HT FILE PHOTO)

While Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha are seeing heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last 15 days, Konkan and Goa have been witnessing extremely heavy rainfall for a long time, leading to a large rainfall excess. Districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur have been witnessing widespread heavy rainfall with many rivers breaching their danger mark.

Comparatively, rainfall activity has been normal in the Vidarbha sub-division. The recent wet spell has succeeded in filling up the rainfall deficit of the Marathwada sub-division despite the presence of two districts with the worse rainfall performance (Jalna and Hingoli).

However, central Maharashtra continues to experience a 5% rainfall deficit, according to the IMD. Despite heavy to very heavy rainfall in the ghat areas, the Satara and Sangli districts continue to be among the worst-performing districts in the state.

In Pune, the rainfall deficit has been filled up for the district as a whole but the city continues to wait for its rain deficit to be filled up. IMD officials expect the state to continue to experience widespread rainfall in the coming days. According to K A Hosalikar, head of climate and research, IMD Pune, heavy rain will likely continue over parts of central India, the Konkan and Goa coast and the ghat areas over the next three to four days.

On Thursday, Pune city experienced drizzles throughout the day. Shivajingar area recorded 5.8 mm rainfall till 8:30 pm. In the evening traffic movement slowed down due to waterlogging in some areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON