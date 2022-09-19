Expert athlete dies after collapsing during half marathon in Satara

A 32-year-old man died after collapsing while running a half marathon in Satara on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred during the Satara Hill Half Marathon (SHHM), organised by the Satara Runner Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

Raj Krantilal Patel, an expert athlete and an international badminton player collapsed a few metres away from the finishing line during the 21-km run. He died due to a massive heart attack while running, said officials.

Patel resided at Chhatrapati Shahu Market Yard area. “After he collapsed, the marathon organisers immediately took Patel to a hospital, where he was declared dead.We have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation into the incident is on,” a police official said.

One of the organisers said that doctors at the 108 Ambulance Service tried to save his life by giving him a cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Patel was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he could not be saved