Expert athlete dies after collapsing during half marathon in Satara

Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Raj Krantilal Patel, an expert athlete and an international badminton player collapsed a few metres away from the finishing line during the 21-km run. He died due to a massive heart attack while running, said officials

ByNadeem Inamdar

A 32-year-old man died after collapsing while running a half marathon in Satara on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred during the Satara Hill Half Marathon (SHHM), organised by the Satara Runner Foundation, a non-profit organisation.

Patel resided at Chhatrapati Shahu Market Yard area. “After he collapsed, the marathon organisers immediately took Patel to a hospital, where he was declared dead.We have registered a case of accidental death and an investigation into the incident is on,” a police official said.

One of the organisers said that doctors at the 108 Ambulance Service tried to save his life by giving him a cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Patel was then taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him, but he could not be saved

Monday, September 19, 2022
