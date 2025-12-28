Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
Face covered, hands tied, gangster Bandu Andekar files nomination for civic polls

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 04:01 am IST

Bandu Andekar, a local gang leader in jail for allegedly murdering his grandson, submitted his nomination for civic polls in Pune.

With face covered using a black cloth and hands tied, local gang leader Bandu Andekar, in jail for the alleged murder of his grandson, was on Saturday taken to a government office here, where he filed his nomination for the upcoming civic polls in Pune amid police security.

With face covered using a black cloth and hands tied, local gang leader Bandu Andekar filed his nomination for the upcoming civic polls in Pune amid police security. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
Andekar filed the nomination paper as an independent candidate, a day after a special MCOCA court in Pune granted conditional permission to him, currently in judicial custody in the murder case of his grandson Ayush Komkar. His sister-in-law Laxmi Andekar and daughter-in-law Sonali Andekar, also accused in the same case, also filed their nomination papers as per the court’s permission.

Prasad Katkar, PMC election officer, said, “As Andekar’s form was incomplete, it was not accepted. There are chances that he will again visit the ward office to submit the nomination form.”

Ayush was shot dead on September 5 in Nana Peth. He is the son of Ganesh Komkar, who is an accused in the murder case of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator and Bandu Andekar’s son Vanraj Andekar.

Bandu alias Suryakant Ranoji Andekar (70), Laxmi Udaykant Andekar (60), Sonali Vanraj Andekar (36), all residents of Nana Peth, along with 15 others, are in judicial custody for their alleged involvement in the killing.

(With agency inputs)

