Factory fire: PCMC to act against illegal industrial units

The fire incident at an unauthorised candle-making factory in Talawade that claimed eight lives on Friday has prompted the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to identify and act against such units located at the red zone area, near a defence ammunition factory. The drive will begin from Monday, said officials. On Friday, a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Talawade that killed eight workers and left eight injured. The firm Shivraj Enterprises was operating illegally from the red zone area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per the civic officials, more than 3,000 illegal industrial units employing over 1 lakh people are running at the restricted area since past 30 to 40 years.

Pradeep Jambhale Patil, additional commissioner of PCMC, said, “We will start issuing notice to industrial units and commercial establishments as per the survey. They will be directed to implement fire compliance and other safety norms. Only illegal units will be razed.”

MD Nikam, PCMC city engineer, said, “As these units employ many people, we will ask the owners to follow safety norms and take steps as per rules.”

In August, a fire broke out at a hardware shop located on the ground floor of a commercial-cum-residential complex in Purnanagar, Chikhali claiming four members of a family.

Following the incident, PCMC launched a survey to identify 75,000 commercial establishments and covered 45,000, and found that over 90% flout safety norms.

Manoj Lonkar, PCMC deputy commissioner, said that the survey will identify units on 60 parameters of safety norms, fire compliance, building permission, and shop act licence. “The survey will cover remaining establishments soon.

A senior civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Though the authorities declared the red zone, it did not acquire the land and units cropped up. Now, all these illegal establishments cannot be razed as it employs over 1 lakh people.”