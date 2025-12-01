Fadnavis avoids criticism of Shahaji Patil, pitches development agenda at Sangola rally

Amid rising tensions within the Mahayuti ahead of the Sangola Municipal Council elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday carefully steered clear of directly criticising Shiv Sena leader and former MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil during a campaign rally in Sangola and focused his address on development issues. He also launched a sharp attack on Solapur guardian minister Jayakumar Gore, alleging that “outsiders” were attempting to unite all opponents against the Shiv Sena. (HT)

The rift became more evident after Patil accused the BJP of betrayal, as the party decided to contest the civic polls with the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), NCP (SP), and other local groups.

The situation intensified further last week, following deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s public statement that he “stands firmly behind Shahaji Bapu,” a remark interpreted as a pointed message to the BJP.

Fadnavis said, I will not comment on anyone. I am here to speak only about development. Appealing for voter support, he said, “Take care of all our candidates, and I will take care of Sangola for the next five years.” He added that if the BJP comes to power, the government will stand “strongly and completely” behind the Sangola Municipal Council.

“The politics currently practiced by the BJP is full of deceit, manipulation, intimidation, and the use of fear and pressure tactics. If such politics continues, Maharashtra’s glorious political tradition will be destroyed,” Patil said.

