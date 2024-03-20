Fadnavis urges unity among Mahayuti in Madha; speculation surrounds Patil’s political move

In a bid to foster unity and cohesion within the Mahayuti in Madha, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a crucial meeting with leaders from the constituency at his official residence Sagar Bungalow in Mumbai on Tuesday. On Sunday, a meeting of supporters was conducted at Patil’s residence in Akluj to decide the future course of action. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, Ram Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjeev Raje Nimbalkar, MLA Jaikumar Gore, MLC Shrikant Bhartiya, and BJP candidate from Madha Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar attended the meet.

During the meet, Fadnavis appealed to the leaders to rally behind the candidate nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming elections, emphasising the importance of solidarity within the alliance.

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Ram Raje Nimbalkar said that he responded to Fadnavis’s appeal by stating that he will decide the political move after consulting his supporters and workers. His cautious approach reflects the complexities and deliberations involved in navigating the political landscape of Madha.

The BJP had announced Ranjitsinh’s candidature from Madha constituency which was opposed by Mohite Patil and others. On Sunday, a meeting of supporters was conducted at Patil’s residence in Akluj to decide the future course of action.

Meanwhile, amidst speculation, Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil has initiated his political campaign in the region. His decision to kickstart the campaign comes amidst rumours suggesting his potential defection to the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On Tuesday, Dhairyasheel visited villages in Karmala assembly constituency and engaged with supporters as the speculation surrounding his political allegiance continues to intensify.

In another development from Madha, leader of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) Mahadev Jankar has planned to meet Sharad Pawar on Wednesday morning in Pune. Jankar is keen to join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to contest as the opposition candidate from the Madha Lok Sabha constituency.

Jankar holds considerable clout among Dhangars, a community of shepherds with significant presence in 6-7 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Baramati, Madha, Solapur and adjoining areas. If the RSP joins the MVA, it could provide a much-needed boost to the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in Baramati constituency where his daughter Supriya Sule is likely to lock horns with Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar.

Jankar contested the Lok Sabha polls from Baramati constituency against Sule in 2014 and lost by only 69,719 votes.

The senior Pawar has already hinted RSP leader’s entry into the MVA saying, “We want Jankar to be part of our alliance. We’re ready to leave the Madha seat for him.” In response, Jankar said he was neither part of the ruling nor the opposition alliance.