Fadnavis warns new corporators against arrogance, lack of transparency

Pune: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday cautioned the newly elected corporators that he would not tolerate arrogance, high-handedness or any lack of transparency under any circumstances. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday cautioned newly elected corporators that he would not tolerate arrogance, high-handedness or lack of transparency. (FILE )

Addressing newly elected members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Fadnavis said no other party has received such success in the last 30 to 35 years in the history of Pune civic polls. The BJP emerged as the clear winner in the civic polls, securing a thumping majority with 119 of the 165 seats.

He said that while this victory brings joy, it also carries a deep sense of responsibility. “The mandate reflects high public expectations, and if we live up to this trust, our position will remain unchallenged for the next 25 years,” said Fadnavis.

He also warned the local leadership not to squabble over the positions in the municipal body and said that whatever decisions the party takes, and whoever is entrusted with responsibility, they are urged to ensure that governance is carried out with transparency and honesty.

“I will not tolerate arrogance, high-handedness, or any lack of transparency under any circumstances. No matter how big a person may be, no one is bigger than the mandate given by the people,” he said.

This mandate clearly conveys that people have different expectations from us. If we do not meet those expectations, we will have no right to remain in those positions. Therefore, once again, I stress the need to bring transparency into our conduct and the functioning of the municipal corporation, he added.

Activists also welcomed the chief minister’s remarks. Sunil Kaloti, member of Mohammadwadi-Unri Residents Welfare Development Foundation, said, “One of the probable factors behind the BJP’s emphatic win in the Pune civic polls is the transparent, citizen-centric administration of the PMC over the past six months. Since Naval Kishore Ram took charge as PMC chief, people have witnessed visible and positive changes on the ground, which seem to have inspired some voters to support the BJP, as they could see the administrative will to resolve several long-overdue issues.”