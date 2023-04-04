Home / Cities / Pune News / Man claiming to be CM’s PA asks Pune’s Sassoon hospital dean to stop canteens

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 04, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Sassoon General Hospital dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur later contacted the chief minister’s office (CMO) and found that the call was fake

The dean of Sassoon General Hospital on Monday received a call from an unidentified number claiming to be the personal assistant (PA) to the chief minister. The caller asked Sassoon General Hospital dean Dr Sanjiv Thakur to stop canteen services on their medical college campus. The dean later contacted the chief minister’s office (CMO) and found that the call was fake.

The dean of Sassoon General Hospital on Monday received a call from an unidentified number claiming to be the personal assistant (PA) to the chief minister. (HT FILE PHOTO)
“The caller was impolite. We had shut down one of the six canteens on the campus a few days ago following complaints from students over poor food quality. The caller identified himself as Aniket Nikam, posing as the PA to CM of Maharashtra. After inquiring about the hospital’s initiative of handing out free medicines to patients, the caller, in a threatening tone, asked me to shut all six canteens on the premises,” Dr Thakur said.

The dean informed the media that he was not keen on filing a police complaint on the matter.

“I have a huge workload to serve patients. Patient care and citizen service is more important than these issues,” he said.

call maharashtra chief minister students patient care media sassoon general hospital workload fake
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
