Falling demand for Covid vaccine prompts PMC to bring CVCs down from 179 to 69
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reduce the number of its Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) from 179 to 69. These 69 centres will be located in PMC centres and will administer three types of vaccine namely, Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield. Due to less demand for the vaccine, the staff at the remaining CVCs will be reassigned their original duties. The decision to reduce the number of vaccine centres that were earlier set up in public schools or grounds has been taken after fall in demand for the vaccine since the past few months. Due to decrease in the number of new Covid-19 cases and with most beneficiaries already vaccinated, the demand for the vaccine has been going down.
Starting April 1, only 69 Covid-19 vaccination centres will be functional, all of which will be located in PMC hospitals in all 15 wards. Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC immunisation chief, said, “The decision to bring down the number of CVCs will reduce the load on staff who are engaged at the CVC despite there being less demand for the vaccine now. Most of our beneficiaries are vaccinated. Pune city was the first to administer the first dose to 100% of its beneficiaries while 82% of the beneficiaries who have got their first dose have got their second dose, which also includes those in the age group of 12 to 18 years who have recently become eligible for vaccination. Also, over 1.38 lakh have got the precautionary dose.”
Out of these 69 centres, 30 hospitals will be dedicated to the vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 15 years with Corbevax, while all 69 hospitals and maternity centres will administer Covaxin or Covishield. Dr Suryakant Deokar, civic chief immunisation officer, said, “The decision to provide Corbevax at only 30 hospitals has been made consciously so as to avoid any wastage of the vaccine. All eligible beneficiaries are assembled at the common hospital and the vial could be used for all of them at a time. One vial has about 10 doses and has to be used within four hours of opening the vial. This will keep the wastage of vaccines within control.”
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
