Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued
The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi.
The family including in an Indian Air Force (IAF) official, his wife and two children were stuck in a Tata safari car which got stranded under the Bopodi overbridge at around 7.30 pm as the car driver could not gauge the depth of the water accumulated under the bridge.
The children climbed onto the car top and took refuge. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials.
By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot. PCMC fire brigade officials said that since the windshields of the car were open, it became easy for the family to exit when firemen reached the spot.
Schools will remain open in Pune from Friday
PUNE The Pune civic body on Thursday announced that schools will remain open from Friday as rain activity is less. With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation had decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. Though there was an 'extremely heavy rain' alert, the city witnessed less rain as compared to Wednesday. But catchment areas received good rainfall, said, officials.
Govt to enable dealers run FP shops as common service centres: Yogi
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said fair price shop retailers were playing an important role in realizing the government's objective of 'sabko ration, sabko poshan'. The state government is committed to bring change in the life of 80,000 dealers who were supplying rations to people at reasonable rates, he said. In view of their role, the state government increased their profit from ₹70 per quintal to ₹90 per quintal.
NCP bats for special defence lounge at Pune airport
A Nationalist Congress Party delegation on Wednesday met Pune airport director, Santosh Dhoke, and submitted a memorandum requesting that a dedicated waiting lounge for defence personnel be constructed at the airport. As there are several vital defence establishments in Pune, the city's airport witnesses significant movement of defence personnel.
IIT-Kanpur set to get medical school on its campus
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur campus on July 16 (Satuday). K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
23 kg marijuana seized; one arrested for possession of drug
