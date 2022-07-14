Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued

The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi.

The family including in an Indian Air Force (IAF) official, his wife and two children were stuck in a Tata safari car which got stranded under the Bopodi overbridge at around 7.30 pm as the car driver could not gauge the depth of the water accumulated under the bridge.

The children climbed onto the car top and took refuge. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials.

By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot. PCMC fire brigade officials said that since the windshields of the car were open, it became easy for the family to exit when firemen reached the spot.