Family tells court Dabholkar’s murder is proved ‘beyond reasonable doubt’

Dr Narendra Dabholkar’s family lawyer Omkar Nevgi on Thursday submitted a 32-page document “Written Notes of Arguments” before Special Judge PP Jadhav on Thursday. Dr Narendra Dabholkar, while on a morning walk, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth in Pune on August 20, 2013. (HT FILE)

The family of the slain rationalist argued before the court that the prosecution has proved that the murder has been committed by Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar “beyond reasonable doubt”. They prayed that maximum punishment u/s 302 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 be awarded to the accused.

The court has kept the hearing on March 1 when the defence counsel will resume the arguments in the case.

Nevgi stated that the prosecution has examined two eyewitnesses Kiran Keshav Kamble and Vinay Manohar Kelkar.

The deposition of Kiran, according to Nevgi, states, “On August 20, 2013, I came for my work at the above said place at about 6.30 am. After brooming work, I sat on the road divider. Meerabai was brooming at the road divider. It was about 7.15 am. A monkey was seen on the road and crows were chirping. At that time, I heard a noise like a firecracker. My attention was drawn towards the noise. I saw two boys were firing at an aged person and the latter falling down.

The two boys ran towards the side of the police chowky. They went towards a motorcycle parked beside the police chowky and fled on the two-wheeler. Out of the two boys, one was tall and his companion was somewhat of short height. They were whitish in colour. The said boys who had fired guns are present in the court today. The witness has pointed out two of the accused sitting in the dock. The accused are Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar.”