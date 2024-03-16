Farmers’ stir near Delhi is attempt to spread anarchy: RSS

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), called the farmers’ protest near Delhi as resurgence of ‘separatist terrorism’ in Punjab and advised the government to distance itself from violent agitators. The second day of the three-day meeting accused the agitators of attempting to spread anarchy under the guise of a farmers’ agitation. The RSS started a three-day meeting of its highest decision-making body, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, in Nagpur on Friday. (File Photo)

On February 13, thousands of farmers initiated a march towards the national capital to advocate for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and no increase in electricity tariffs. Farmer leaders criticised the central government for not taking their demands on MSP seriously while launching the agitation.

“The separatist terrorism in Punjab has raised again its ugly head. Under the pretext of farmers agitation, especially in Punjab, attempts have been restarted to spread anarchy, just two months before the Lok Sabha elections,” the RSS, the ideological foundation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighted these issues in its annual report for 2023-24 in the meeting.

On the other hand, senior functionaries of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) , an outfit of sangh, reportedly raised several demands during the meeting, including fair pricing based on production costs, abolition of GST on agricultural goods, increased support for farmers, prevention of market exploitation, and rejection of genetically modified (GM) crops through a resolution.

The meeting also expressed distress over the atrocities against women in Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, and the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in the border state of Manipur, emphasising the need for unity and swift action to ensure women’s safety and prevent future crimes.

The incident of atrocities on hundreds of mothers and sisters, especially of the Scheduled Caste and tribal communities, in Sandeshkhali has shaken the conscience of the entire society. It cannot be imagined that such incidents have been going on for years in any part of independent Bharat, the meeting said.

“But what is even more abominable is that instead of giving the harshest punishment to the guilty persons, the government there (West Bengal) made efforts to save them. All parties should, rising above their political interests, unanimously take such drastic action on the issue of women’s safety and honour that no one can even think of committing such a crime in the future,” RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said in the meeting.

On the Manipur violence, the RSS said the conflict created mistrust between the two sections of the society- Meitei and Kuki - causing deep wounds. “It is unfortunate that the border state is undergoing a deep, inexplicable pain, and the psychological division of society is dangerous,” it said.

The meeting also decided to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. The Sangh would organise several year-long programmes to mark the anniversary. “All swayamsevaks and all members of society should wholeheartedly participate in the programmes organised in connection with it. The real tribute to her is to be at the forefront in the path of simplicity, character, religiosity, and national self-esteem shown by her,” urged Hosabale.

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the meeting emphasised its significance for a vibrant democracy and stated that RSS swayamsevaks not only have to fulfil the sacred duty of exercising their franchise but also ensure one hundred percent voter turnout. “They should devise plans in their respective areas to achieve this. In the context of elections, they should keep in mind the challenges they face, issues related to national interest, and the current needs of the hour. We understand well that the desire for change can be effectively realised only through the active presence of the Sangh and planned efforts for the necessary change,” it said, indirectly appealing to all its swayamsevaks to re-elect its “chosen” people’s representatives in the coming elections.