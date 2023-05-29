Girlfriend stabs boyfriend multiple times over dispute

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend over a dispute in the early hours of Monday in Wagholi, said police officials. The girl used a sharp knife during the altercation, inflicting fatal wounds and stabbing him multiple times. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim has been identified as Yashwant Ashok Munde and the accused has been identified as Anuja Mahesh Panhale (21) from Ahmednagar district.

According to police officials, both were studying in Raisoni College in Wagholi. The two were involved in a romantic relationship and were classmates. The man had been residing in a rented flat in Wagholi for the past few months. On Sunday night, the accused planned to study with her boyfriend at his home. However, the two began arguing over an issue which escalated.

The girl used a sharp knife during the altercation, inflicting fatal wounds and stabbing him multiple times. She also sustained severe injuries during the incident, said police officials.

The man was rushed to the hospital, bur was declared dead upon arrival. To police have sent the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Lonikand police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.