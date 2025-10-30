FDA issues notices to 63 chemists for illegal sale of cough syrup

In a drive, between October 1 to October 30, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune issued notices to 63 chemists for illegal sale of drugs without prescription, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said officials on Thursday. FDA Maharashtra had issued an order on October 7 banning sale of cough syrup to paediatric patients without prescription. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The action was taken following recent child deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups. FDA Pune division covers Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur. FDA Maharashtra had issued an order on October 7 banning sale of cough syrup to paediatric patients without prescription.

FDA Pune inspected 81 retail drug stores and found 30 selling cough syrup without prescriptions. While stop sale notices were issued to these shops, show cause notices were given to 33 chemists, said officials.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, FDA Pune Region, said, “Cough and cold medications should not be prescribed or dispensed to children under 2 years.”