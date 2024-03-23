FDA to conduct inspections of juice bars, ice cream parlours

Owing to the soaring temperatures in the city, demand for cold beverages and ice creams has gone up to beat the heat. However, starting next month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, Pune) team will conduct an inspection drive of juice centres, ice cream parlours and food joints to rule out substandard and unsafe items being served to customers. BM Thakur, assistant commissioner of FDA (Food), Pune Region, said, there are over 200 juice joints and ice cream shops in Pune city apart from the small vendors. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

As per officials, most food operators tend to either adulterate or use substandard quality ingredients to make a quick buck. Instructions have been issued to food safety officers to check this during the drive.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner of FDA (Food) Pune region, said, “Already the vendors have started doing good business. Initially, the inspections of all ice factories in Pune and adjoining districts will be initiated. To check if the ice manufactured and distributed in the market is made using potable water and all food safety and hygiene norms are followed.”

BM Thakur, assistant commissioner of FDA (Food), Pune Region, said, there are over 200 juice joints and ice cream shops in Pune city apart from the small vendors.

“The issue of industrial ice use by food vendors has almost stopped after the use of blue colour for industrial purposes ice was started in 2018. However, we have observed that vendors tend to make a quick buck by selling ice candy, ice golas, juices and sodas made from substandard materials. All food inspectors have been asked to check the cleanliness, hygiene and food safety norms at these places so that there is no substandard quality of food,” he said.