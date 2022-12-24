FDA to conduct surprise inspections in Pune till December 31

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department will conduct surprise inspections till December 31 in view of Christmas and New Year festivities. Teams have been formed to check samples of eatables to keep a check on adulteration.

“We began the drive from December 21 covering hotels and restaurants.” said Arjun Bhujbal, joint commissioner of food, FDA.

FDA will pay attention to regulations on repurposing food items, food quality packaging, lighting services in low-lit bars or restaurants, and delivery service maintenance, said officials.

According to FDA, alcohol-serving restaurants would have to ensure quality in items served at night, as routine checks will be conducted by the department.

“Bars and kitchens must be hygienic. Violators will get improvement notice of 14 days. If food routine samples do not meet the required standards, an adjudication case will be filed in court.” said an FDA official who requested anonymity.

Small vendors with registration certificates will be levied with a compounding penalty, while restaurants will face suspension of licence as action against mismanagement of food services.

“We request customers to notify us if there is any case of mismanagement by food outlets. If there are any new government guidelines issued in the light of Covid scare, we will additionally conduct inspections according to it,” the official said.