Female leopard found dead with four paws missing in Satara

A female leopard was found dead with all four paws missing in Satara district, triggering suspicion of wildlife crime. The forest department has registered a case against unknown persons and launched an investigation. The incident came to light in the Barad Shivar area of Matyapur village in Satara taluka, where the carcass was found in a sugarcane field owned by farmer Ravindra Ghorpade. (HT)

According to preliminary information from the forest department, the leopard is believed to have died around three to four days ago. Forest officials found that all four paws had been cut off and a total of 18 claws were missing. However, the animal’s teeth and whiskers were intact, adding to the mystery surrounding the case.

It is not yet clear whether the leopard died due to natural causes or human intervention. However, the removal of all four paws has raised strong suspicion of poaching. Forest officials are probing whether the claws were removed for illegal trade or superstitious practices.

After receiving information, forest range officer Sandeep Jopale and other forest staff rushed to the spot. A panchnama was conducted and the carcass was taken into custody for further examination.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, Satara, said that the paws were likely cut after the leopard’s death. “The post-mortem report did not reveal any evidence of poisoning or killing. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.