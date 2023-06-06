Home / Cities / Pune News / Sanitation worker dies in road accident in Pune

Sanitation worker dies in road accident in Pune

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 06, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Female sanitation worker, Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde, lost her life in a road accident while on duty at Satavwadi-Saswad Road. The Pune police have initiated an investigation.

A female sanitation worker lost her life while on duty at Satavwadi-Saswad Road. The incident took place at around 7:30 am on Monday.

Hadapsar police station was informed about the accident, and they sent the body of the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, while the Pune police have initiated an investigation to locate the culprit. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Chhaya Bhajandas Shinde,42, a resident of Hadapsar.

According to the police, Shinde was engaged in clearing the road when a vehicle travelling towards Saswad lost control.The reckless driver first collided with a barricade and then tragically struck Shinde, resulting in her demise.

Hadapsar police station was informed about the accident, and they sent the body of the deceased to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, while the Pune police have initiated an investigation to locate the culprit.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station.

Tuesday, June 06, 2023
