SPPU pupil throws chilli powder in male student’s eyes

ByHT Correspondent
May 23, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Police officials said that the incident took place on May 19 and the female student filed a complaint at Chatuhshrungi police station

A female student studying at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) threw chilli powder into the eyes of a male student who she claims was harassing her for the past few days, according to the police.

According to the police, the complainant, a postgraduate student, regularly visited the reading hall of Jaykar Library. According to her complaint, the accused had been stalking and harassing her for some time. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the complainant, a postgraduate student, regularly visited the reading hall of Jaykar Library. According to her complaint, the accused had been stalking and harassing her for some time. The male student, who was preparing for competitive exams, would make inappropriate gestures, molest her and issue threats. On the day of the incident, a fight broke out between them over a chair to sit and the female student threw chilli powder into the eyes of the male student.

The police have registered a non-cognisable offence under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and issued a notice under Section 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to the male student.

Sub-inspector Nilesh Mahadik said, “We don’t know about the chilli powder incident. We have registered a non-cognisable offence against the male student for harassing the female ward at the university premises.”

