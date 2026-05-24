Fertiliser supply under strain ahead of kharif season

Pune: With the kharif season approaching and concerns mounting over disruptions to global supply chains due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the Maharashtra government has gone on alert to manage fertiliser availability across the state. Maharashtra government has gone on alert to manage fertiliser availability ahead of kharif season with concerns mounting over disruptions to global supply chains due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Though the state government has denied any immediate shortage, measures such as rationing fertiliser sales, tighter monitoring of distribution, action against hoarding and plans for online booking of fertilisers have already begun in several districts.

Against the state’s demand of 48 lakh metric tonnes placed before the Centre, only around 25 lakh metric tonnes are currently available. Officials said demand peaks during the kharif season, which begins in June, prompting the government to conduct review meetings across districts and issue instructions to agriculture officers and district collectors.

Maharashtra agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne said the government was coordinating with the Centre to ensure adequate supply during the sowing season.

“Due to the war situation, the fertiliser supply has been affected. However, we are coordinating with the central government and ensuring sufficient availability for the upcoming kharif season,” Bharne said.

Last week, Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also acknowledged difficulties in procuring fertilisers from international markets due to global developments.

“I have no hesitation in admitting that fertilisers are not easily available in the international market. The Government of India is trying hard to procure fertilisers from wherever they are available for farmers,” Chouhan said during a zonal agricultural conference. He also stressed the need to promote organic farming as an alternative.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar recently chaired a kharif review meeting in Pune, attended by Bharne and senior officials. She directed departments to improve coordination and crack down on malpractices in fertiliser distribution.

Leader of the opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, has also raised the issue, demanding immediate steps to ensure an adequate fertiliser supply for farmers.

Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi said action had already been taken against 17 fertiliser distributors in the district for failing to maintain proper records.

“We are keeping a close watch on fertiliser stock and distribution. Pune district requires 1.94 lakh tonnes of fertilisers during kharif, and till mid-May, 76,769 tonnes were available. We are expecting additional supply in the coming days,” Dudi said.

Online fertiliser booking system

The Centre is planning to introduce an online fertiliser booking system aimed at ensuring farmers receive fertilisers at regulated prices and reducing irregularities in distribution.

An official from the agriculture commissioner’s office said trials for the system are currently underway, and it is expected to become operational soon.

Farmers in a fix

Farmers, meanwhile, remain worried about both availability and rising prices.

“As soon as the rains begin, we need fertilisers for kharif crops. This year, the situation appears worse, and we are hearing that prices may increase. I mainly require fertilisers for onion and pomegranate cultivation,” said Nashik farmer Sanjay Desale.

Another farmer from Nashik district, Satish Pawar, said he had already started stocking up on fertilisers, anticipating a shortage.

“We heard there could be a fertiliser crisis this year. I have already purchased some bags from our village primary cooperative society,” he said.