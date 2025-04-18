Menu Explore
Fifteen motorcycle thefts reported in Pune on April 16 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Apr 18, 2025 05:38 AM IST

The total value of the stolen motorcycle is estimated to be over ₹15 lakh as per the preliminary estimates provided by the police

As many as fourteen incidents of motorcycle thefts were reported in the city on Wednesday, April 16. According to the data released by the city police, the thefts took place in Shivajinagar, Deccan, Faraskhana, Swargate, Bhartiya Vidyapeeth, Katraj, Kothrud, Vishrantwadi, Wagholi, Yerawada, Vimannagar and Kadepal police station areas. The total value of the stolen motorcycle is estimated to be over 15 lakh as per the preliminary estimates provided by the police.  

In 2024, as many as 5,000 two-wheelers were stolen. In the wake of the rising number of thefts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In 2024, as many as 5,000 two-wheelers were stolen. In the wake of the rising number of thefts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In 2024, as many as 5,000 two-wheelers were stolen. In the wake of the rising number of thefts, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has given strict instructions to the anti-vehicle theft department and all police station officials to intensify patrolling in the vehicle theft hotspots in the city. 

