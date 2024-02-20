Fight over parking issue: Mob attempts to set car on fire

SLUG: Narrow escape for nearby woman On Saturday at around 9:45 pm, Sapate again argued with Raje over parking space following which he along with 10-12 others attempted to set Raje’s car on fire when Varsha Gaikwad was also present at the spot. (VIDEO GRAB)

Chandannagar Police have arrested six youngsters and detained three minors for allegedly attempting to set a car on fire when a woman living in the vicinity was also present at the spot. The assault was a fallout over a parking space issue in Tukaram Nagar Kharadi, police officials said on Monday.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

As per the complaint filed by the owner of the car Mahesh Raje (28), a case has been registered against 10-12 individuals including Akash Sode, Nayat Gaikwad, Suraj Borude, Vishal Sasane while a search is on for Dheeraj Sapate.

According to the police, Raje resides on the first floor of a ground plus one-story structure at lane no 1 of the Tukaram Nagar in Kharadi. While the ground floor was rented out to Varsha Dayaram Gaikwad and her family, Raje used to park his car in front of the gate of the bungalow.

According to police officials, one of the suspects Dheeraj Sapate was living at the back side of Raje’s residence from where there is a narrow lane towards Sapate’s residence. Sapate had two motorcycles and he was unable to bring his motorcycles due to a narrow lane as well as a car parked at the main road by Raje. It led to heated arguments between Sapate and Raje over parking issues.

On Saturday at around 9:45 pm, Sapate again argued with Raje over parking space following which he along with 10-12 others attempted to set Raje’s car on fire when Varsha Gaikwad was also present at the spot.

Police officials said Sapate and others reportedly poured petrol on a car and set it on fire. As the suspect threw petrol at the car, fuel spread nearby, including on Gaikwad, who was standing next to the car. However, she managed to escape unhurt while the car was damaged from the front side as the mob also attacked it with rods.

“It is wrong to say that the accused tried to set a woman on fire. When they were pouring petrol on the car at that time some petrol was poured on her, but she escaped safely,” Manisha Patil, senior police inspector at Chandan Nagar police station said.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the locality. Immediately after the incident, all the suspects who were involved in vandalising the car fled from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Patil (Yerwada Division) said, “In this case, we have arrested six and detained three minors. Dheeraj Sapate is the prime accused in this case and our teams are behind him.”

Patil said Sapate is a criminal on record and was previously arrested in an attempt to murder reported in 2021. Preventive action has been taken against him and his bond tenure is going on. Even after that, he was again engaged in criminal activity.

“There was no space available for Sapate’s motorcycles, hence angry Sapate vandalised Raje’s car and set it on fire. Due to the vandalism noise, Gaikwad rushed out of her house and some petrol was sprayed on her, but she ran inside the house. No one was injured in this incident,” Patil added.

Speaking on this issue, Amitesh Kumar, Pune city police commissioner said, “We will take strict action against such criminals under stringent acts such as MCOCA and MPDA and proposals regarding same are being prepared to avoid repeat of such incidents.’

A case was registered at Chandannagar police station on Sunday under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 427 (Mischief causing damage ), 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred), 308( Attempt to commit culpable homicide), 143 (Unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), and other relevant sections and further investigation is going on.