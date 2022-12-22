Home / Cities / Pune News / Final time table for Maharashtra State Board Class 10, 12 exams by Jan 1

Final time table for Maharashtra State Board Class 10, 12 exams by Jan 1

pune news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 06:56 PM IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials (HT FILE PHOTO)
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will issue the final time table for Class 10, 12 exams by January 1, confirmed officials. The tentative dates for written and practical examinations were released earlier. The time table can be viewed on www.mahahsscboard.in.

As per the tentative dates, HSC or Class 12 examination will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023, while the SSC or Class 10 exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE said, “We had earlier issued the tentative dates for the examination. The final time table is for these dates only. There may be minor changes in the theory papers for Class 12 as there are more subjects depending on the holidays and other factors. The final time table will be released on January 1.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out