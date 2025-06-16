Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Fine of 500 for private four-wheelers halting over 15 minutes at Pune airport terminal

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 16, 2025 07:44 AM IST

In a move aimed at easing the traffic congestion at Pune airport, the administration has announced a strict new policy-private four-wheelers halting for more than 15 minutes in front of the terminal will now face a fine of 500.

The proposal was sent to the Delhi headquarters and, upon receiving approval, the implementation process has now begun. (HT)
The decision is expected to streamline vehicular movement and provide relief to passengers and traffic authorities alike, said officials.

The proposal was sent to the Delhi headquarters and, upon receiving approval, the implementation process has now begun.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport, a dedicated enforcement team will be deployed to monitor vehicle movement and issue fines to violators.

“Traffic congestion in front of the Pune airport terminal has become a serious concern. Many travellers and vehicle drivers keep their cars parked for hours, creating major obstructions for others. To control this situation, we’ve decided to impose a 500 fine on vehicles that stop for more than 15 minutes. The measure is aimed at reducing unnecessary crowding and ensuring smoother traffic flow. It’s a decision taken in the interest of passenger convenience,” said Dhoke.

A special squad will be responsible for identifying and penalizing offenders, ensuring strict enforcement of the new rule.

Sneha Patel, a frequent flyer from Pune, welcomed the move, saying, “It’s a much-needed step. I’ve often missed pickups due to traffic at the terminal. If this policy is implemented strictly, it will help in reducing delays and make the whole airport experience smoother.”

News / Cities / Pune / Fine of 500 for private four-wheelers halting over 15 minutes at Pune airport terminal
