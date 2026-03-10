FIR after viral video shows ‘cow vigilantes’ assault truck driver in Pune

The Pune police have registered a first information report (FIR) after a viral video on social media allegedly showed a truck driver being assaulted and abused over his religion by a group claiming to be cow vigilantes, officials said on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.30am on March 6 when a truck carrying buffaloes was brought to Ambegaon Police Station by the group claiming to be cow protectors. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Ambegaon police on Sunday booked and arrested two accused, identified as Hemant Gaikwad and Bipasha alias Akash Manikam, in the case.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 2.30am on March 6 when a truck carrying buffaloes was brought to Ambegaon Police Station by the group claiming to be cow protectors. After verifying the vehicle documents, the police initially registered a complaint under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act regarding the transportation of the animals.

As the truck driver informed the police that he had been assaulted, the police filed a non-cognisable complaint against the unidentified accused.

However, on March 8, while reviewing social media, officers from the police station’s intelligence unit came across a video on Instagram that had gone viral. The video allegedly showed some individuals abusing the truck driver, making derogatory remarks about his religion and physically assaulting him.

Sharad Zine, senior inspector, Ambegaon Police Station, said, “After verifying the documents, we released the truck and filed a non-cognisable offence regarding physical assault. However, after examining the viral video, police contacted the transporter and registered an FIR against the accused for making derogatory remarks about the driver’s religion. Two persons have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway.”

Police have registered a case under Sections 196, 299, 352, 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).