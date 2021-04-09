FIR against 33 traders, including Fatehchand Ranka, for protesting on Laxmi road

Following protests by shop owners, Pune police have booked 33 traders including Fatechand Ranka, president, Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP), under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The FIR was lodged at Vishrambaug police station late on Thursday under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005, based on a complaint made by police constable Ganesh Turke.

Earlier on Thursday, traders and shop owners took to the streets to protest against the new Covid restrictions imposed by the state government to keep non-essential shops closed until April 30.

While the traders vowed to open shops on Friday, they later postponed the decision until Monday, said Ranka.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on the other hand has formed teams to act against shopkeepers trying to reopen their establishments.

“We have already asked shopkeepers to follow government directions given the seriousness of the situation. If there are any violations, we will act against shopkeepers based on the orders from the state government,” said PMC municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Earlier on Wednesday, during a meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, traders were assured of a solution. The traders said they hope Thackeray will consider their demand and withdraw the lockdown.

Members from at least 50 traders’ associations from across the district participated in the protest on Laxmi road.

They were seen standing outside shops holding banners starting from Quarter Gate chowk to Vasant Talkies chowk.

“We have written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday and conveyed our demand to allow us to reopen non-essential shops. We are ready to follow all protocols, so why this compulsion of closing non-essential shops just before the festive season,” said Ranka.

“We held a protest today on Laxmi road and tomorrow (April 9) we will reopen non-essential shops at 10.30 am across Pune,” he said.

Darshan Rawal, secretary, United Hospitality association, said, “The newly imposed restrictions are equal to a complete lockdown for us. The decision by the government is affecting lakhs of people.”

Rahul Yemul, owner, Peshwai Creations, said, “Though our shop is closed, our daily expenses have increased. We have to pay for the salaries of our staff, electricity bills and shop maintenance. We will take all safety measures, but lockdown is not the solution.”

Jetharam Tak, one of the workers at a cloth shop, said, “I am completely dependent on this job to earn for my family. All our savings have been used up in the last year due to the lockdown. Common public is suffering due to the pandemic; the government should not burden us more.”

Meanwhile, the hospitality associations organised silent protests, under the aegis of the United Hospitality Forum of Maharashtra, against the recent lockdown order. The campaign #MissionRoziRoti has gained momentum on social media with restaurateurs and hoteliers posting pictures, messages, and videos showing support and solidarity to the campaign.