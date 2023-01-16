FIR against constable for threatening Maharashtra Kesari referee

Sangram Kamble, a Mumbai police constable, allegedly threatened Maharashtra Kesari Championship referee Maruti Satav for awarding four points to Mahendra Gaikwad against Sikandar Shaikh, who lost the mud section final 6-4 at the Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre, Vanaz, on Saturday.

On Monday, Vimantal police registered a FIR against Kamble after taking cognisance of the incident.

Gaikwad entered the final by winning 6-4 against Shaikh. Winners from the mat and mud categories contested the title clash on Sunday.

A phone recording between police constable Kamble and Satav had gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, wrestler Sikandar Shaikh claimed that Kamble did not threaten anyone.

“Kamble is a former wrestler from our talim - Shri Shahu Vijayi Gangavesh Talim, Kolhapur,” Shaikh said in response to the incident.

“He had seen our fight and simply asked referee Satav over the phone whether his decision was correct or incorrect. Satav was not threatened by Kamble.”

“The entire state has witnessed the injustice done to me. I plan to bring the Maharashtra Kesari mace to Kolhapur next year. The decision was not made in accordance with the rules. The video of the fight could not be viewed from all sides. “My coach appealed, but he was also denied the right to speak,” Shaikh added.

Satav filed a complaint with the chairman of the Maharashtra Kesari Championship Committee, Sandip Bhondve, after receiving a call, and a complaint letter was submitted to the Kothrud Police.

“Today (Monday, January 16) in the morning, Satav called me and raised a complaint against Kamble who called and threatened him,” Bhondve wrote in his letter, which Hindustan Times obtained.

“Kamble was seen filling bullets in his revolver gun in a viral social media post. Jury chief Dinesh Gund had also filed a complaint against Kamble. I have asked Kothrud police officer Hemant Patil to protect Satav and Gund and conduct an investigation into Kamble,” the letter read.

After the loss in the mud section final, Sikandar posted an emotional post on social media which said, “I have seen all the reactions on social media. I am thankful to everyone for this love. They think I should have become Maharashtra Kesari. Many are shocked. Today there is no one in Maharashtra who doesn’t know wrestling, you can see on social media whether injustice has happened or not. I appeal to everyone to let our love last forever. I promise that I will definitely win Maharashtra Kesari.

Senior Inspector Hemant Patil, Kothrud Police station said, “We will be transferring this complaint letter to Vimantal police station as the incident which has occurred between both the parties, happened in Vimantal police station jurisdiction limit.”