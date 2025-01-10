FIR against gangster for taking out rally after being released from Yerawada jail

PUNE The Yerawada police on Thursday lodged a first information report (FIR) against Praful alias Gudya Ganesh Kasabe and as many as 60-70 supporters after they held a procession on bikes and cars following his release from the Yerawada central jail following his bail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Yerawada police lodged FIR against Praful alias Gudya Ganesh Kasabe after procession on bikes and cars following his release from Yerawada Central Jail on bail. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to eyewitnesses, his supporters hurled abuses at citizens and even called for violence and extremist actions aimed at rival groups. The supporters kept chanting ‘boss is back’ during the procession which went through the arterial areas of Yerwada.

Kasabe has been incarcerated in jail since 2021 along with other gang members.

Former Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had taken strong action against organised gangs and booked Gudya under MCOCA in 2021 along with thirteen members of the gang. According to the police, there are cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, rioting, illegal possession of firearms and other criminal cases lodged against Gudya and his gang members.

Himmat Jadhav, DCP (IV), said that a notice was issued to the criminal after which he went missing.

“We have lodged an FIR against Gudya and accused of spreading fear and terror in the society through the public rally and further probe underway,” he said.

The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 189 (2), 190, 223, 281, section 7 of criminal law amendment 1951 subsections 37 (1) (3) and 135.