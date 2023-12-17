FIR against Mete’s sister, nephew for illegal possession of flat

The Vimannagar police have booked former late Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and founder of Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Vinayak Mete’s sister and her son following a complaint by Ashutosh Mete (20) of Koregaon Park. The police have booked Mete’s sister and her son under Section 448 (house trespass) and 34 (common intention) and 23 (wrongful gain) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant has alleged unauthorised grabbing of the former legislator’s flat at Vimannagar by his paternal aunt and cousin.

The police have booked Mete’s sister and her son under Section 448 (house trespass) and 34 (common intention) and 23 (wrongful gain) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaint states that the accused broke the lock of the flat’s main door lock and gained illegal possession of the properly despite it being in the custody of his mother and family.

According to the FIR, the former legislator had bought a flat at Gangapuram Housing Society in Vimannagar and the said property had been illegally occupied by late MLC’s sister Satvashila Mahadev Jadhav and son Akash, residents of Panchganga Society in Bhiwandi, Thane.

According to the complaint, Mete’s son and wife were in possession of the property owned by late MLC Mete who died in a road accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in August 2022.

The duo took possession of the property owned by Mete from December 15, claiming that it was bequeathed to them as a gift by the deceased. Anandrao Khobare, incharge, Koregaon Police Station, said, “Based on the complaint given to the police, an FIR has been lodged against two persons in connection with illegal possession of the flat.”

Known as a popular pro-Maratha leader, the founder of Shiv Sangram Party hailing from Beed district of Marathwada region, was on his way to meet chief minister Eknath Shinde when he met with an accident and died.