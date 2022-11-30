FIR against Rapido in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited for illegally running the Rapido bike taxi service in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said on Tuesday. The action was taken by the motor vehicle inspector and a complaint was filed against the operator at Bhosari MIDC police station.

According to a complaint filed by the official, Tanaji Dhumal, the private transport company has been operating the bike taxi service illegally since February 2021. They have misled private two-wheeler owners and passengers into believing that their app has a licence to operate a bike taxi service, which is not the case.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 418 (Cheating with knowledge that wrongful loss may ensue to person whose interest offender is bound to protect) and sections 66, 192 (a),93,193,146,197 of the Motor Vehicle Acts and sections 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

On Monday, more than 17 auto rickshaw unions went off the road to demand strict action against the illegally running bike taxis and app-based cabs in the city.