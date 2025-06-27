Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
FIR against unknown persons for illegal posters targeting BJP MP

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 27, 2025 10:20 AM IST

Deccan Gymkhana police file case against eight unidentified persons for putting up posters illegally at Rani Jhansi Chowk to allegedly defame BJP MP Medha Kulkarni

Pune: The Deccan Gymkhana police have registered a case against eight unidentified persons for putting up posters illegally at Rani Jhansi Chowk on Wednesday to allegedly defame BJP MP Medha Kulkarni from Kothrud. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer, Kamlesh Pradhan, 47, lodged a complaint against the individuals for putting up the 8x8 feet poster at the chowk without taking permission from civic authorities and defacing public space.

Deccan Gymkhana police file case against eight unidentified persons for putting up posters illegally at Rani Jhansi Chowk to allegedly defame BJP MP Medha Kulkarni. (HT FILE)
Deccan Gymkhana police file case against eight unidentified persons for putting up posters illegally at Rani Jhansi Chowk to allegedly defame BJP MP Medha Kulkarni. (HT FILE)

Senior inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Deccan Gymkhana police said, “The poster carries names of the Shiv Sena (UBT) office-bearers, and we will record their statements.”

Follow Us On