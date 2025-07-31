FIR filed against 7 for harassing Kargil veteran’s family over citizenship

The Pune police on Wednesday filed a first information report (FIR) against seven individuals and others for alleged unlawful assembly after a group of members belonging to a right-wing group barged into the house of a family of Kargil War veteran. According to the family, the mob forced its way into the residence around midnight, abused the occupants, and insisted on identity verification. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The police action came a day after the war veteran’s family in Pune alleged that a mob of around 80 individuals, allegedly affiliated to a right-wing group, forcibly entered their home in Chandannagar late Saturday night and accused them of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The group allegedly demanded Aadhaar cards and other documents to prove their Indian citizenship.

According to the family, the mob forced its way into the residence around midnight, abused the occupants, and insisted on identity verification. Some members of the group allegedly claimed the family’s documents were fake, despite being shown valid Aadhaar cards. Women and children were also allegedly coerced to produce ID documents.

Irshad Shaikh, 48, whose elder brother Hakimuddin Shaikh served in the Indian Army during the Kargil War, said that their family has lived in Pune for over six decades. “We tried to explain that our family has deep roots here, and several of us have served in the armed forces, but they continued hurling accusations,” he said.

He alleged that two men in plainclothes identified themselves as police personnel but did not intervene while the group harassed the family.

After being taken to the Chandannagar Police Station, the family claims they were made to wait by officials for hours and told to return the next day or risk being declared “Bangladeshi nationals”.

“We met Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday and explained him chain of events and how our family was harrassed and intimidated by a group of people. He assured us that stringent action is being taken against anti-social elements,” said Irshad after visiting the police commissionerate.

He claimed that the family has all valid documents to prove citizenship. “If necessary, we can trace our citizenship back 400 years,” he said, adding that multiple family members had served in the army across various wars.

Kumar said an FIR has been registered under sections related to unlawful assembly. “On receiving a call about suspected Bangladeshi nationals, police found people raising slogans outside the house. The mob’s actions are under scrutiny, and based on fresh statements, more sections may be added or a separate FIR may be filed,” he said.

On the family’s claim that police in civvies stood by during the incident, Kumar said most personnel were in uniform but did not rule out the possibility that some were in plainclothes. He added that the family’s documents were verified and found to be in order.

The family has sought support from social activists and lawyers, who accompanied them to a meeting with the police commissioner on Wednesday evening, demanding strict action against those involved.

Hakimuddin, now living in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, said, “It’s disheartening that a family with a history of military service has to face such humiliation. If required, I’ll personally speak to the authorities to seek accountability.”