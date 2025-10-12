FIR filed against activist for disrupting film screening

An FIR was registered against right-wing activist and politician Ujjwala Gaud at Alankar Police Station on Saturday for allegedly disrupting the screening of Marathi movie, Manache Shlok, at City Pride Theatre in Kothrud on Friday. A police officer confirmed that an FIR has been filed against Gaud under sections related to rioting and obstructing police while discharging their duties. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per police, Goud and her associates reportedly entered the theatre and stopped the film’s screening, claiming that the movie insulted Saint Samarth Ramdas. The incident caused chaos and inconvenience to the audience present in the hall at that time. Police arrived at the scene and intervened to end the commotion. But, Gaud allegedly argued with the police personnel and obstructed them from discharging their duties.

Directed by Mrunmayee Deshpande, Manache Shlok was released statewide on October 10. Protests erupted in Kothrud and Dhayari, with agitators gathering inside and outside theatres, demanding that the shows be stopped immediately. Following the demonstrations, theatre managements across the city cancelled all screenings as a precautionary measure.

Protesters objected to the film’s title, which is identical to Manache Shlok - the revered devotional verses composed by Saint Samarth Ramdas. They claimed it was disrespectful to associate the saint’s work with a commercial film.