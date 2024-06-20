FIR lodged against 5 youngsters for dangerous stunt

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police on Thursday filed a complaint after a viral video shows a girl along with some boys doing dangerous stunt at a deserted bungalow near Swaminarayan Temple off Katraj-Dehu Road bypass at Jambhulwadi. Steps are taken to trace the IP address used to upload the video online. (HT PHOTO)

According to the police, the video, shot around three months ago, is filmed by three boys while the girl is shown hanging by the hand of another youngster from the roof of the bungalow. Steps are taken to trace the IP address used to upload the video online.

Dashrath Patil, senior inspector, Bharati Vidyapeeth Police, said, “We have registered a case under Sections 336 (rash or negligent act as to endanger human life or the personal safety others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.”

“While two youngsters are seen shooting the reel with their mobile phones from the bungalow roof, another is filming the act from the bypass as the girl is hanging at the edge of the roof supported by the hand of another youngster,” he said.