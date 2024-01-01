Fire breaks out at restaurant in Camp, no casualty

A fire broke out at Sahil restaurant located at Sharbat Wala Chowk in Camp on Sunday. Fire brigade officials said that no casualty was reported in the incident. Firemen managed to recover four LPG cylinders from the restaurant and averted a major accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The fire brigade department received a distress call around 3 pm of a fire incident due to gas leakage from the kitchen area of the restaurant. Firemen managed to recover four LPG cylinders from the restaurant and averted a major accident.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Two fire tenders from Pune main fire brigade station and cantonment fire brigade station rushed to the spot and doused the fire in 30 minutes.

Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade spokesperson, said, “The fire might have started due to leakage of gas, but exact reason is investigated.”