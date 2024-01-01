close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Fire breaks out at restaurant in Camp, no casualty

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Camp, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 01, 2024 05:30 AM IST

The fire brigade department received a distress call around 3 pm of a fire incident due to gas leakage from the kitchen area of the restaurant

A fire broke out at Sahil restaurant located at Sharbat Wala Chowk in Camp on Sunday. Fire brigade officials said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Firemen managed to recover four LPG cylinders from the restaurant and averted a major accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Firemen managed to recover four LPG cylinders from the restaurant and averted a major accident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The fire brigade department received a distress call around 3 pm of a fire incident due to gas leakage from the kitchen area of the restaurant. Firemen managed to recover four LPG cylinders from the restaurant and averted a major accident.

Two fire tenders from Pune main fire brigade station and cantonment fire brigade station rushed to the spot and doused the fire in 30 minutes.

Nilesh Mahajan, fire brigade spokesperson, said, “The fire might have started due to leakage of gas, but exact reason is investigated.”

