Fire brigade dept lacks equipment to handle high-rise fires

The data shared by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) indicates that its fire department is not well equipped to protect high-rises in the event of a fire. Existing PMC fire brigade department machinery can handle fire up to 30 storeys. Many tall buildings have been approved by PMC at Baner, Balewadi, Aundh, Kharadi, Bibvewadi, Yerawada, Sangamwadi and Vadgaonsheri areas. (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has recently given permission for above 100-metre-high buildings in the city. The authorities okayed a proposal to build the city’s first 160.5-metre-high building at Bopodi area. Many tall buildings have been approved by PMC at Baner, Balewadi, Aundh, Kharadi, Bibvewadi, Yerawada, Sangamwadi and Vadgaonsheri areas.

A fire department officer on anonymity said, “We are not equipped to handle high-rises as our existing infrastructure can handle fire up to 30-storey buildings. Many new high-rises are installing various modern techniques to prevent fire incidents.”

The officer said, “With the addition of merged areas and urbanisation, fire incidences have increased in PMC. The fire department faces staff crunch to cover the vast area. We have already submitted our staff requirement to PMC and the process is going on to recruit more employees.”

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “We have given permission for high-rises, but it is mandatory for all these buildings to follow fire safety measures. There should be inbuilt system to handle fire incidents, like each floor should have sprinklers and other fire safety systems. Upgrading the fire brigade department is a continuous process.”

Another officer from building permission said, “Many developed countries have skyscrapers and it is not possible for firefighter ladder to reach the top floor of such high-rises. Hence, it is the developer’s responsibility to equip the building with inbuilt fire safety systems. Without fire safety audit, the buildings would not get occupancy certificate.”