Fire caused by cracker engulfs flat in Pune, none injured

The ground floor flat in the 12-storey building on DP road in Aundh was gutted in fire on Monday night when a burning cracker fell on a curtain inside the house. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the fire brigade department, Sharon Henry Daniel and her family members were having dinner in the house, when a burning cracker entered the balcony and fell on the curtain. Soon the fire spread, engulfing the entire house. The family claimed that due to the blaze, they suffered losses worth ₹4 crores as the furniture along with other belongings were destroyed in the blaze.

Daniel said, some people were bursting crackers near the house. “We are not against the bursting of firecrackers, but people should be responsible while bursting crackers. Instead of burning it near residential complex, people should enjoy it in the open ground to avoid such mishaps.”

Daniel further said, “My educational documents were reduced to ashes. Goods worth lakhs have been gutted in the fire.”

Recently, Daniel completed her MBBS from Belarus and returned to India. She was preparing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET PG exam to get permission for medical practice in India. Her education certificates and passport all were gutted in the fire. Now she is worried about how she would apply for NEET PG exam without the necessary documents.

According to the fire department officials, at around 10.30 am they received information that a house on the first floor of the 12-storey Teresa Society near Indian Bank on DP Road in Aundh was on fire.

The team reached the spot within a few minutes and brought the fire under control. However, a four BHK flat (2,600 sq ft) was completely gutted. After the fire was brought under control, around 35 residents on the terrace were evacuated.

Rajesh Jagtap, fire officer, said, “Our team rushed to the spot and we broke open the door of the flat. Heavy smoke filled the house hence we immediately shifted residents to the terrace. After taking efforts for almost 45-60 minutes fire was doused.’’

“No one was injured in the incident, Jagtap added.

Assistant police inspector BR Zharekar of Chatushrungi police station, said, “As per our initial investigation, the incident took place due to fire from a cracker. Family members were having dinner and watching television. Initially, they thought the noise is coming from roadside firecrackers later as smoke filled the house they started seeking help.’’