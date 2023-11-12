close_game
Fire guts flat in Wagholi, none injured

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 12, 2023 06:18 AM IST

A 2BHK flat in a high-rise building in Pune was completely gutted in a fire. No one was present in the flat at the time and the cause is suspected to be a short circuit.

A 2BHK flat at Konark Orchid, a high-rise building on Wagholi-Kesnand Road, was completely gutted in a fire, said officials.

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 11:25 am when no one was present in the flat on the 12th floor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The incident was reported on Saturday at around 11:25 am when no one was present in the flat on the 12th floor. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 11:25 am when no one was present in the flat on the 12th floor.

Fire brigade officials confirmed that they received a call at around 11:30 am. Immediately two fire brigade vehicles from Wagholi station along with 10 firemen rushed to the spot.

Vijay Mahajan, fireman, said, “Due to the cracking noise of the windowpane, neighbours came to know about the fire and informed us. When we reached, the fire had spread all across the flat and all furniture was gutted.’’

The fire was doused within an hour, said officials.

The exact reason behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained but fire brigade officials said that as per prima facie, it seems that, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. However, the exact reason can only be ascertained after a detailed investigation, said officials.

