Firms fail to maintain vigil on illegal stockpiling of LPG cylinders

Despite the Pune district supply office issuing advisory letters to oil marketing companies (OMCs) directing them to keep a strict watch on safety standards of LPG distribution in the city, it seems no lessons have been learnt. The incident of 10 domestic cylinders exploding at a godown in Vimannagar on Wednesday has exposed negligence of vigilance squads. An illegal LPG cylinder godown at Ahilyadevi garden premises in Katraj. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

District supply officer Seema Holkar said, “Safety guidelines have to be followed by those stockpiling LPG cylinders and illegal storage is strictly prohibited. We have written to LPG manufacturing and supplying companies to maintain strict watch to prevent illegal stockpiling and illegal refilling of small cylinders from the larger ones at godowns.”

According to the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, the state government is competent to take legal action under the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order 2000 for illegal filling of cylinders by private parties.

Under the LPG (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, pilferage of LPG from cylinders is prohibited.

Marketing discipline guidelines (MDG) for LPG distributors of public sector OMCs have been laid down by government prescribing strict punishment for offending distributors involved in the pilferage of LPG. Officials of OMCs carry out random checks at distributors and godowns, delivery points as well as enroute to forestall pilferage. If pilferage is established, on any complaint, action is taken against the erring distributor in terms of distributorship agreement.

The Gas Cylinders Rules, 2004 stipulates precautions against accidents wherein no person shall commit or attempt to commit any act, which may tend to cause a fire or explosion in or about any place where gas under pressure in a cylinder is stored, handled or transported.

According to the guidelines, the person incharge of operation, holding or acting under a licence granted under these rules, shall, whenever cylinders are filled, loaded, unloaded, examined or tested, depute a compe­tent and experienced person to be present and to conduct any of the said operations in accordance with provisions of these rules and the name, qualification and experience of such personnel deputed in each shift shall be furnished to the chief controller or controller for considering filling permission round the clock.