Firodia Karandak celebrates 50 years of theatrical expression

Firodia Karandak – an inter-college theatre competition based on the idea of ‘cinema on stage’ – is marking half a century this year. Having started with just a handful of students, the Karandak has evolved into a prestigious event in which not only students from Pune but from across Maharashtra participate. In the course of its 50-year journey, the Karandak has played a pivotal role in supporting emerging artists, pushing the boundaries of theatrical expression, and fostering a rich cultural legacy in Pune. (From left) Ajinkya Kulkarni, Jayashree Firodia, Dr. Arun Firodia, and Suryakant Kulkarni, Chairman, Firodia Karandak. (HT PHOTO)

The Firodia Karandak’s ‘golden jubilee’ edition was inaugurated on February 14 in a ceremony held at the Annabhau Sathe Auditorium, Bibwewadi, Pune-Satara Road. Padma Shri Arun Firodia, chairman, Kinetic Group; Jayashree Firodia, director, Kinetic Group; Suryakant Kulkarni, chairman, Firodia Karandak; and Ajinkya Kulkarni, chief organiser, Firodia Karandak were present on the occasion.

Padma Shri Arun Firodia said, “As we celebrate 50 years of the Firodia Karandak, we are not just marking an anniversary but celebrating the enduring spirit of creativity, youth and cultural diversity. The Firodia Karandak has been a nurturer of talent and a torchbearer of cultural heritage, and this milestone edition promises to be a testament to the legacy we have built over five decades.”

The primary round of the Karandak will be held at this auditorium till February 18. This year, various programmes have been arranged alongside the actual competition including a special exhibition highlighting the Karandak’s 50-year journey. The exhibition will welcome visitors from February 14 to 18 and during the finals. Additionally, a special documentary on the Karandak is slated for release on March 2, coinciding with the launch of a commemorative souvenir for the golden jubilee year. Furthermore, a grand gathering of the esteemed alumni is scheduled on March 2 to 3 featuring captivating performances by former Karandak participants.

How the Karandak started?

The Karandak started 50 years ago in 1974 as the brainchild of Suryakant Kulkarni, who is an alumnus of Fergusson College. Kulkarni came up with the idea of holding a theatre competition with students from different colleges participating in it. He approached Arun Firodia for the latter’s help and Firodia extended his complete support. The first-ever competition was successfully held at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir. Over the years, the Karandak has evolved from being a theatre competition to a lot more, involving modern technologies, the use of the Hindi language in the plays presented, etc.

Suryakant Kulkarni said, “In celebrating 50 years of the Firodia Karandak, we honour not just a milestone, but a legacy of fostering creativity, youth empowerment, and cultural diversity. It not only celebrates our rich artistic heritage but also underscores our enduring commitment to providing a platform for young talent to shine. Over five decades, we have witnessed the transformative power of the arts in shaping lives and fostering unity. As we embark on this golden jubilee year, we renew our dedication to nurturing creativity, fostering community, and enriching the cultural landscape.”

The Karandak plans to expand to other districts in the state as well as to foreign countries. “We are getting invitations from many organisations. We are planning to hold this competition in other places and priority will be given to Mumbai. We’re hoping that 51st competition will be held in Pune and Mumbai,” said Ajinkya Kulkarni.