First pre-monsoon showers lash Pune on Friday evening

PUNE The city in the evening on Friday witnessed intense rain spells accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms both as part of pre-monsoon showers. However, the pre-monsoon showers also brought woes such as falling trees and traffic congestion on the streets.

Between 4pm and 6pm on Friday, Baner, Aundh, Pimple Gurav, Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Swargate, Fergusson College road, Hadapsar, Bibwewadi, Koregaon park, Wadgaon Sheri and other areas reported intense rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar, there was 25.6 mm rainfall during the two hours of rain on Friday. Lohegaon reported 32.4 mm rainfall; Pashan 7.6 mm; and Magarpatta 3.5 mm rainfall on Friday.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, termed the rain as pre-monsoon showers. “Light to moderate rainfall along with thunder is likely in the afternoon and evening hours over the next few days. Gusty winds and lightning are likely in the city for a few days,” said Kashyapi.

After rain on Friday, Pune is likely to reduce the pre-monsoon rainfall deficit which was as high as 53.4 mm, giving respite to many. According to data furnished by IMD, Pune district has a pre-monsoon rainfall deficit of 66%.

However, weather department officials have warned that citizens should be careful while venturing outside as thunderstorms and lightning can be dangerous. The city on Friday also reported many incidents of waterlogging and tree fall.

On Friday, the weather department also notified that the southwest monsoon has reached the southernmost tip of Maharashtra. The monsoon has also covered Goa. On Friday, Ratnagiri and Panjim both reported rainfall.

“The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Vengurla in Konkan and Chikmagalur. Conditions are favourable for further advance to some more parts of southern Maharashtra till June 12. Conditions will continue to become favourable for further advance of the monsoon into more parts of Maharashtra, the whole of Karnataka, more parts of Andhra Pradesh and more parts of west-central and north-west Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days,” said IMD officials.

With the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra, the state will get some respite from pre-monsoon rainfall deficit of 73%.

