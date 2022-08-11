Home / Cities / Pune News / First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13

First recruitment rally of Agnipath scheme for Pune on August 13

pune news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 10:27 PM IST
The first rally is scheduled to commence at Aurangabad on August 13 and will cover seven districts of Maharashtra
Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

As part of the Agnipath scheme, the first recruitment rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone, Pune has been scheduled from August 13 onwards.

Headquarters recruiting zone, Pune will conduct a total of eight recruitment rallies including a rally for Agniveer women military police covering the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and UTs of Dadra, Daman, Diu and Nagar Haveli over the next four months. Huge numbers of candidates have registered for various categories to include Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/ Store keeper technical and Agniveer tradesman. The response for the Agnipath Scheme has been enthusiastic and the youth have registered adequately for the recruitment.

The first rally is scheduled to commence at Aurangabad on August 13 and will cover seven districts of Maharashtra. The admit cards for the rally have been issued via army recruiting office Aurangabad and candidates can download these using their User Id and password. For any information candidates can use www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

