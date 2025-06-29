First successful robotic surgery performed at SGH

Doctors at the government-run BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) performed their first robotic gallbladder removal surgery (cholecystectomy) on June 25. The surgery was performed free of cost on a 35-year-old woman from Pune who was suffering from abdominal pain due to gallstones, the officials said. The surgery was performed free of cost on a 35-year-old woman from Pune who was suffering from abdominal pain due to gallstones, the officials said. (HT)

According to SGH officials, the advanced procedure, known as robotic cholecystectomy, uses robotic arms to perform minimally invasive surgery with high precision. This allows for smaller incisions, minimal blood loss, less postoperative pain and quicker recovery for patients, the officials said in a statement released on Saturday.

The surgery was performed by a surgical team comprising Dr Lata Bhoir, Dr Aashish Chavan, Dr Sagar Kurkure, and Dr Purnima Aggarwal.

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean, BJMC, said, “Robotic surgery costs around ₹3–5 lakh in private hospitals. However, SGH is offering this service free of cost to underprivileged patients. The hospital is committed to providing the best and latest medical technologies to those in need.”

Dr Lata Bhoir, professor and head, department of Surgery, BJMC and SGH, said, “Robotic surgery is a major advancement in patient care. It enables precise and safe operations for conditions like cancer, hernia, and other abdominal diseases.”

Speaking about the development, officials said that SGH has established a state-of-the-art robotic operation theatre and introduced a training program for doctors, nurses, and support staff.