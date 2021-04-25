First-year student among two held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

A first-year student was among two people remanded to four days in police custody on Sunday for selling Remdesivir injections on the black market on Saturday. The two were also found in possession of 22 duplicate currency notes as well, according to the police.

The two in police custody were identified as Shubham Navnath Arawade (22), a resident of Krushna nagar in Chinchwad and Vaibhav Ankush Malekar (20), a resident of Ramdasnagar in Chikhali, according to information provided by assistant public prosecutor Bhanupriya Petkar.

“One of them is a first-year student and one is a graduate. We cannot reveal much information right now as we are investigating further links,” said police sub-inspector Vijay Zanjaad of anti-extortion cell-2 who is investigating the case.

The two were pretending to be pharmacists and trying to sell the drug without due procedure or permit. The police are investigating the source and if there’s any previous reach of their sale.

The police also found 22 duplicate bank notes from the possession of the two men, according to the police submissions to court.

The two were found near the gate of Kirloskar company in Khadki at around 5pm on Saturday and were arrested around midnight. The two vials of Remdesivir found in their possession were inspected by Jayashree Savadati (43), an official of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Pune who later became the complainant in the case against the two.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Drug Price Control Order, 2013, Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Drugs and Cosmetics Act was registered against the two at Khadki police station.

Two remanded to police custody after three Remdesivir vials found

Two men were remanded to police custody on Sunday, a day after three vials of Remdesivir were seized from them while they were trying to sell it on the black market for ₹70,000 each, according to a statement issued by officials of Unit 1 of Pune police who carried out a raid to arrest them.

The two in police custody were identified as Rahul Sunil Khade (22) a resident of Pathare Vasti in Lohegaon, Pune and Vijayraj Dinkar Patil (31) a resident of Kharadkarnagar in Vadgaon Sheri area, according to the police.

The arrested men were found in possession of three vials of the drug which were seized from them.

A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code, DPCO 2013, Essential Commodities Act 1955, And Food and Cosmetics Act 1940 was registered at Deccan police station.