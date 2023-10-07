Five AED machines to come up at Pune airport

Pune - Soon the Pune airport authorities are going to install 5 Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines at the facility, aimed at addressing medical emergencies effectively. City-based aviation expert Dhairyashil Vandekar, who had written about this issue to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed receiving a response from the civil aviation ministry regarding the initiative. One AED machine has already been made available in the airport’s emergency medical room. (HT PHOTO)

One AED machine has already been made available in the airport’s emergency medical room. The strategic placement of 120 AEDs in airports like Mumbai, emphasizes the critical role these devices play in saving lives during sudden cardiac arrests,” said Vandekar. He stressed the necessity of training all airport staff in operating these portable devices and emphasized the importance of proper placement and clear display of AEDs throughout the airport, underlining their significance in emergencies.

This initiative reflects a significant step forward in enhancing medical emergency services at Pune airport, ensuring the safety of both passengers and airport personnel. Vandekar’s advocacy underscores the importance of comprehensive training and strategic placement of AEDs, factors crucial in optimizing their life-saving potential.

Another frequent flyer Sandeep Mahankal said, “I have seen passengers having breathing issues or other medical emergencies at the airport so if there is AED machines made available at the Pune airport so it would be certainly beneficial for the thousands of flyers traveling from Pune airport,”

