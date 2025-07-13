Five arrested in Daund murder case

Pune rural police on Friday arrested five people in connection with a murder that took place near Bhuleshwar temple in the Daund area of Pune district on June 27. After technical analysis, police confirmed that the deceased was Lakhan Kisanrao Salgar, 24, from Takli Dhoki in Dharashiv district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police had found a half-burned body of a 30-35-year-old man who had injuries on his head, chest, and back.

As they were unable to identify the body, they were checking missing persons complaints reported in the neighbouring districts. While cross-checking police found similarities in the recovered body and a missing man in Dhoki police station.

After technical analysis, police confirmed that the deceased was Lakhan Kisanrao Salgar, 24, from Takli Dhoki in Dharashiv district.

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Padalkar, 25, and Rajashree Padalkar, 23, both from Malshiras in Purandar tehsil; Vikas Korade 21, from Takali Dhoki from Dharashiv district, Shubham Umesh Waghmode, 22, from Murud in Latur district and Kakasaheb Kalidas Mote, 42, from Yewati in Dharashiv district.

The deceased Salgar, who was working as a driver, was in an illicit affair with his relative and accused Rajashree.

Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer, Daund, said, “Yogesh hatched a conspiracy along with his brother-in-law Korade and friends and called Salgar and killed him. Later to destroy the evidence they used inflammable chemicals to burn the body.”

Narayan Deshmukh, senior police inspector at Yavat police station said, “The deceased and accused were relatives and they were in an illicit relationship. However, her husband forced her to bring the deceased and later with the help of other accused killed him with an axe.”

The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated, and further details will be shared once the investigation progresses, said police.