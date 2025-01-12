Five booked, 36,000 worth of nylon manja seized

In a crackdown on sale of illegal nylon manja, the Pune police have recently registered five cases across stations, including Sahakarnagar, Chatuhshrungi, Vishrantwadi, Warje-Malwadi and Market Yard, and booked five individuals. The action comes ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, a time when kite flying becomes a major activity in the city, contributing to the rise in demand for the hazardous material. As the Makar Sankranti festival approaches, the police and environmental groups alike are urging the public to celebrate responsibly by using safe kite flying materials, ensuring a joyful and injury-free festival for all. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT)

The Sahakarnagar police have seized 30 bundles of banned nylon manja valued at ₹18,000. Based on a tip-off, the police raided a place near KK Market and detained Rahul Kambale, 19, of Sukhsagarnagar and seized the banned goods on Thursday. Kamble was booked under Sections 223, 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 5, 15 of the Environment Protection Act.

Mahesh Mandlik of Sahakarnagar police said, “The illegal trade not only endangers wildlife, but also poses a serious threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. We are taking strict action against those involved in the sale and distribution of nylon manja.”

The Chatuhshrungi Police Station has booked Salim Sheikh, 42, for selling illegal nylon manja and seized 12 bundles of the banned thread, valued at approximately ₹14,200, from his possession. The Vishrantwadi police booked Mayur Mahadev Anarse, 34, and seized banned manja worth ₹1,720, while the Warje-Malwadi counterpart booked Siddharth Santosh Wakhare, 19, and seized manja worth ₹500 from him. The Market Yard police have booked Dhananjay Chandrakant Mohol, 26, for selling illegal manja and seized three bundles worth ₹2,400.

The seizure has brought renewed attention to the dangers of nylon manja, a synthetic kite string known for its sharpness and the risk it poses to birds and human safety. The glass-coated string, often sold under the guise of being “competition grade”, has been responsible for numerous bird injuries and fatalities over the years, especially during kite-flying seasons like Makar Sankranti.

The police will intensify the drive against sale of banned nylon manja in the coming days. The crackdown follows an increased awareness campaign by environmental groups and citizens who have raised alarms about the widespread sale of nylon manja, despite the existing ban in Pune.

