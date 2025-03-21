Five cheating cases reported in Pune in a single day

Five cheating cases leading to an aggregate fraud worth ₹56 lakh were registered in the city on March 19, said police. The accused cheated and defrauded the owners to the tune of an amount between ₹ 15-16 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, Tarik Abdul Rehmantambe (47), a resident of Kondhwa has lodged a complaint with Faraskhana police stating that Tabrez alias Raju Tambe, Juhi Tabrez alias Raju Tambe, both residents of Ambedkar Road, Camp and their associate Sehar Shaikh and others restrained the owners of the theatre from entering the property which they had given to them for upkeep, maintenance and management.

Sandeep Gill, deputy commissioner of police (zone I), said that a case under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 126 (1), 316(2), 352, 351(2) and 3(5).

In the second case, the Nanded city police have booked Rajesh Ramgulab Kumar alias Raj Kotariya and Vandana Bhimrao Shirsath who allegedly cheated a victim of ₹9.50 lakh from 2023 till date. The accused told the victim that investment in the share market yielded higher returns than investing in mutual funds, influencing him to invest in the share market wherein he transferred the amount to them and was subsequently cheated.

In the third case, Yuvraj Chandrakant More (35), BT Kawade Road in Mundhwa, has lodged a complaint against Arindam Paul (52), a resident of Bengaluru in Karnataka for obtaining a loan from a finance company of ₹30.17 lakh between 2021-2023.

In the fourth case, the Chandan Nagar police have booked a delivery boy named Vishal Bapu Patil, a resident of Mahadev Nagar in Manjari for cheating the company of ₹1.84 lakh wherein he robbed cash and delivery goods of customers. No arrest has been made so far.

In the fifth case, the Wanowrie police booked Datta Sadashiv Tengale for cheating during the exam for the post of social welfare department inspector rank.

According to police, the accused has been arrested and remanded in police custody.