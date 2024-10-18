Five houses, shop gutted in blaze at Ghorpade Peth

Pune: A massive fire destroyed five houses and a shop at Joshi Wada in Ghorpade Peth near Panchhaud Tower around 3.47 am on Thursday, fire brigade officials said. A massive fire destroyed five houses and a shop at Joshi Wada in Ghorpade Peth near Panchhaud Tower around 3.47 am on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Following alert from citizens, the fire brigade deployed five fire tenders and two water tankers to the spot. In addition, two fire engines and two water tankers were rushed from the headquarters, and one fire engine each came from Kasba, Erandwane, and Gangadham fire stations to bring the fire under control.

Pune fire chief Devendra Potphode said that the fire spread rapidly and gutted the five structures within 15 minutes.

“No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident. Two LPG cylinders were safely removed from the affected house. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Cops were also present at the spot,” he said.