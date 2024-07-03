 Five, including BJP leader, detained in Pimpri-Chinchwad murder case - Hindustan Times
Five, including BJP leader, detained in Pimpri-Chinchwad murder case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 03, 2024 05:56 AM IST

According to police, the murder is the outcome of a dispute during Chinchwad legislative assembly by-polls held in 2023

Pimpri-Chinchwad police detained five persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in connection with murder of a history-sheeter in Ravet area.

A case in the incident has been filed by Sameer Gorgale, brother of the deceased. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, the murder is the outcome of a dispute during Chinchwad legislative assembly by-polls held in 2023.

The deceased has been identified as Amol alias Dhanjya Gajanan Gorgale, 32. At least nine to ten people attacked him with sharp weapons on Monday night behind Samadhan Hotel, Punawale area.

A case in the incident has been filed by Sameer Gorgale, brother of the deceased.

The accused have been identified as Shekhar Ashok Ohval, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator who joined BJP; Munna alias Abhisekh Balasaheb Ohval, Ritesh Ramesh Ohval, Sammer Sheikh, Mahesh Kadam, Ganesh Kadam and other unidentified persons.

Mahendra Kadam, senior police inspector at Ravet police station, said, “Gorgale was a on record criminal and earlier he was booked for hatching a murder plot of Ohval. Three months ago, he was released from jail.’’

“The accused have been detained and investigation is underway,” he said

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under sections 103, 60(1),109, 189(8),189(4), 189(9), 190,191,191(2),191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita and other relevant sections.

Five, including BJP leader, detained in Pimpri-Chinchwad murder case
Story Saved
